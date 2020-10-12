Malaysia envisions having sustainable, competitive and disaster-ready cities, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the new challenges being faced by cities around the world require a new set of solutions for every sector, including housing, health, infrastructure, transportation, land-usage and high-quality services that will boost the economy in the aftermath of Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysia envisions having smart cities that integrate advanced technologies to improve the quality of life and public safety in a Cities 4.0 era, said Housing and Local Government Minister, Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She said these integrated technologies include 5G connectivity, a cashless economy, autonomous public transport, drone delivery, energy-efficient buildings, smart water treatment and waste management, as well as an Internet of Things (IoT)-oriented tracking and tracing system.

“The emphasis towards making Malaysian cities smart cities is a highlight of the 12th Malaysia Plan. Having cities that are sustainable and disaster-ready is important as we move towards Industry 4.0.

“My aim is to address all the potential ‘pain points’ in implementing the smart cities initiative by deploying disruptive — yet practical — technologies and solutions to develop a functional, resilient and efficient system in our cities,” she said today in her keynote address at the virtual Cities 4.0 Conference and Exhibition 2020 co-organised by Confexhub Group and Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT).

Even though the smart city concept has existed for nearly 30 years, it is an ongoing process as the development of smart cities is constantly changing with the new challenges being faced by municipalities, and new ideas, technologies and inventions emerging every so often, added Zuraida.

A proper smart city ecosystem will eventually support economic competitiveness, such as being able to integrate e-commerce into business, creating digital jobs and opportunities, advancing digital readiness among citizens and developing a social model that promotes social cohesion in order to encourage sustainable environmental practices.

She said that the new challenges being faced by cities around the world require a new set of solutions for every sector, including housing, health, infrastructure, transportation, land-usage and high-quality services that will boost the economy in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Smart cities address a diverse set of problems, like efficient transportation, smart and enhanced buildings and homes, optimum energy utilisation and better administrative services.

The increasing adoption of novel technologies that complement the management of cities in the future is also a major catalyst for market growth.

The key themes of the third edition of Cities 4.0 which ends tomorrow are Digital Deployment in Smart Cities Planning; Improving Living with Efficiency, Safety and Security; Building a Cleaner and Sustainable City; Effective Transportation and Mobility for All; Disaster Prevention and Mitigation for a Safer City; and Strategies in Developing Secondary Cities into Smart City. — Bernama