Police: Boy dies after falling off bicycle and being hit by lorry in Johor

KLUANG, Oct 10 — A 12-year-old boy died after falling off his bicycle and being hit by a lorry at Taman Rekamas 2, Simpang Renggam near here yesterday.

Kluang district police chief ACP Low Hang Seng said they received information about the incident at about 4pm and the victim, Abang Muhammad Haizad Abang Thimbone was confirmed dead at the scene due to severe head injuries.

He said the victim was believed to have lost control of his bicycle and fell onto the road before being hit by a one-tonne Daihatsu lorry.

“Upon realising that he had run over something, the lorry driver stopped the vehicle about 15 metres from where the victim was lying down,” he said when contacted today.

Low said the 52-year-old male driver was detained for further investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama