Authorities temporarily close 1Utama, Tropicana Golf Club after Covid-19 cases found

A security personnel monitors thermal scanners as patrons enter the 1Utama shopping mall in Petaling Jaya May 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Petaling Disaster Management Committee has ordered the 1Utama Shopping Mall and Tropicana Golf and Country Resort to close from tomorrow for contact tracing and sanitisation after Covid-19 cases were confirmed at both locations.

Malay Mail sighted a leaked circular issued by the committee but which was pending endorsement from the National Security Council.

This is after four confirmed infections involving three staff and one shopper were detected in the mall, while five staff members from the golf club tested positive for Covid-19.

An appeal for the public to cooperate was also included in the memo, urging shoppers who visited One Utama’s Cosmetic and Perfumes section on level-G in Parkson Elite, between September 30 and October 7 to come forward and get tested.

Also urged by the Petaling District Disaster Management Committee to come forward and get tested are shoppers who visited Mac City, on level-two of the mall, between September 25 and September 30, the memo read.

“The Petaling District Health Office will be conducting Covid-19 health screenings in One Utama on 14 and 15 October, 2020, from 9am until 2pm.

“Those prioritised in the screening process are close contacts to the cases, who are shoppers who visited those premises mentioned,” read the memo.

The committee also urged that individuals who begin to show symptoms before the mentioned screening dates are strongly advised to seek treatment immediately.