Air Selangor: Water supplies at 238 affected areas fully recovered

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — A total 238 of the 274 areas affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption following the shutting down of the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi Water Treatment Plants have fully received water supply, with the recovery at 87 per cent as of today at 6pm.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) corporate communication chief Elina Baseri, in a statement today, said 36 more areas were still in the recovery process.

“The percentage of recovery according to regions is, namely, Petaling (73 per cent), Hulu Langat (88 per cent) Kuala Langat (79 per cent) and Sepang and Putrajaya (99 per cent).

“Air Selangor is taking measures to stabilise the distribution system to revive areas which are still affected,” she said.

Air Selangor said that consumers should obtain the official information on the water supply disruption through the official communication channels of Air Selangor by referring to the Air Selangor application, Air Selangor social media on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the website at www.airselangor.com.

A total 309,687 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang/Putrajaya experienced unscheduled water supply disruption since Sunday when the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi LRA were shut down due to pollution of raw water. — Bernama