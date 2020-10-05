Covid-19: 100 Seri Negeri Complex in Melaka staff undergo swab test

About 100 staff of the Seri Negeri complex here underwent Covid-19 swab tests after a state assemblyman was tested positive for the virus. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Oct 5 — About 100 staff of the Seri Negeri complex here underwent Covid-19 swab tests after a state assemblyman was tested positive for the virus last Wednesday.

State Secretary Datuk Seri Hasim Hasan said the tests were carried out at the Seri Negeri Clinic here by the Putra Specialist Hospital last Friday.

“Individuals who underwent the swab test included Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, myself and all members of the Melaka State Executive Council and all the test results came out negative,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the operations at the state government’s administrative centre and the chief minister’s official residence in Seri Bendahara have returned to normal today in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health and the National Security Council (MKN).

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama at the Seri Negeri complex in Ayer Keroh found that the entrance to the building was manned by security guards who conducted body temperature checks on staff and the public at the main entrance. — Bernama