Police nab 37 individuals over online gambling in Petaling Jaya

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal speaks during a press conference at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters August 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — A total of 26 men and 11 women were arrested yesterday by Petaling Jaya Police for promoting and managing over 500 online gambling applications.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspects, who were aged between 21 to 43-years-old, were arrested in a raid carried out at a business premises in Section 13 Petaling Jaya.

He said that the premises have been operating over the last three months, under the guise of a software game development company.

The company was paying its staff salaries ranging from RM2,500 to RM10,000 a month depending on their duties.

“Further inspection in the premises resulted in the discovery of tools and devices believed used for promotion and accepting bets. Apart from this, the company is also found to promote, design, develop, manage, monitor, and provide online technical assistance for over 500 online gambling applications,” Nik Ezanee said in a statement today.

He added that a web of syndicates was uncovered through preliminary investigations, that involved transaction accounts from seven different banks in neighbouring countries.

Nik Ezanee said the suspects are currently serving a three-day remand order for investigations under Section 4(1)(c), 4(1)(h), and 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 for operating, promoting and managing online betting. — Bernama