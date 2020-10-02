Selangor offers free Covid-19 screening for returnees from Sabah

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari said Selangorians who went to Sabah recently can take the Covid-19 test for free. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — All Selangorians who went to Sabah recently can take the Covid-19 test for free, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said today.

He added that the free screening is targeted for those who were in Sabah from September 20 to 26, noting the uptick in positive Covid-19 cases after Malaysians came back to the peninsula.

“This screening can be done at all Selcare Clinic outlets that are owned by Selangor government subsidiary Selgate Healthcare Sdn Bhd, with proof of flight documents from Sabah and proof of residency in Selangor (water bill, electricity bill, etc),” he said in a statement.

He added that another screening will be arranged for Selangorians in Kuala Selangor later.

