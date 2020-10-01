HR Ministry seeking detailed info on alleged use of forced labour in FGV, says minister

The Felda Global Ventures logo is pictured at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — The Ministry of Human Resources will seek detailed information on the alleged use of forced labour by plantation company FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV) in its production process.

Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said thorough investigation will be carried out before any action is taken.

“Be patient. This (allegation) involves many quarters and it’s too early (to comment). I have to get more information first,” he told reporters after attending a leader-meets-people programme at Menara Manikavasagam here today.

It was reported that the United States has banned the import of palm oil from FGV Holdings over allegation that it used forced labour in the production process.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency on Wednesday said the ban was the result of a year-long investigation that revealed signs of forced labour such as abuse of the vulnerable, deception, physical and sexual violence, intimidation and threats, and retention of identity documents.

Meanwhile, Saravanan said he had also received information that another large company in Malaysia will face similar action by the US. — Bernama