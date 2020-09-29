Sabah CM Hajiji appoints Bung Moktar as works minister

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during a press conference at the Sabah state administrative building in Kota Kinabalu September 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 29 — Barely hours after newly installed Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor was sworn in at Istana Negeri, the Sabah Perikatan Nasional chief made a minor reshuffle to his Cabinet.

The reshuffle involved Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Bersatu deputy chairman Masidi Manjun.

He said Bung, who was announced as Housing and Local Government minister, will be swapping his portfolio with Masidi’s Works Ministry.

“I want to explain that the works minister is Datuk Bung. Masidi is finance minister II as well as housing and local government minister,” he said during a press conference today.

He said he needs Masidi’s experience to help him with boosting the state’s economy.

When asked by reporters about the switch coming so soon and if it was due to internal issues with Umno, Hajiji denied there were problems, explaining that the switch was due to the additional portfolio given to Masidi.

“No there is no problem. Umno is here,” he said.

