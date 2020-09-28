Hajiji gets call to palace, bolstering speculation he will be made Sabah chief minister

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor leaves Istana Negeri Sabah in Kota Kinabalu September 28, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 28 — Sabah Perikatan Nasional chief Datuk Hajiji Noor was seen entering the Istana Negeri here this afternoon, intensifying speculation that he will be the next chief minister.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chief minister candidate told reporters that he was asked to Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, when met at 3.55pm outside the palace gates.

“TYT panggil,” he said in Malay, meaning TYT called, when asked what he was doing.

The newly elected Sulaman assemblyman was earlier named as the sole chief minister candidate by GRS after the seven-party alliance negotiated for some 36 hours following Saturday’s state election results.

Sabah’s chief minister is expected to be sworn in tomorrow at 10.30am.