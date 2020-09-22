Lawyer: Prosecution files appeal against Siti Kasim’s acquittal

Human rights activist Siti Kasim is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 21, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 ― The prosecution has filed an appeal against the acquittal of lawyer-cum-activist Siti Kasim over the charge of obstructing a Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) officer from discharging her public duty during an event at a hotel in 2016.

Lawyer A. Saha Deva, representing Siti Kasim, told reporters after the case management of Siti Kasim's lawsuit against Jawi before the High Court Judicial Commissioner Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar today.

“We have been informed that the notice of appeal was filed on August 27. So, the court has set October 28 for further case management on the status of the appeal,” said the lawyer.

A check through the judicial system showed that the prosecution’s appeal is set for mention before Kuala Lumpur High Court deputy registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad on October 5.

As for the civil suit case, the lawyer said his client would file an application to amend the statement of claim. ― Bernama