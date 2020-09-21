Man survives shooting in Bandar Kinrara, say police

A 35 year-old-man was shot in front of his house in Serdang today.. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — A 35 year-old-man was shot in front of his house at Jalan BK 5/3 Bandar Kinrara, Serdang today.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan told Bernama that the incident occurred at 12.45pm today.

“The victim was shot with a pistol in front of his house and suffered injuries in his left rib, but is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the hospital,” Ismadi said adding that police have identified the suspect behind the shooting and were now tracking him.

Ismadi said investigations into the case are ongoing under section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

News of the incident went viral on social media today when a Facebook live stream showed police officers and personnel cordoning the area outside the victim’s house shortly after the incident took place. — Bernama