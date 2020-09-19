Cops nab Nepali man over suspected murder of fellow countryman in KL

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the suspect, aged 30, was arrested in a vegetable farm hut near Kampung Bukit Tinggi, Bentong, Pahang at 1am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― Police have arrested a Nepali security guard for the suspected murder of his fellow countryman in a fight at a condominium in Jalan Gurney 2 here, last Thursday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the suspect, aged 30, was arrested in a vegetable farm hut near Kampung Bukit Tinggi, Bentong, Pahang at 1am today.

He said the police received a report of a fight involving foreigners at 2.40pm Thursday and upon arrival, found a 27-year-old Nepali dead at the scene, believed to be stabbed with a sharp weapon.

“Based on the initial investigations, the suspect and the victim were working as security guards and had been living in the company’s hostel at the condominium for about six months.

“A 12 cm knife believed to be used in the incident was also found near the scene,” he said when contacted today.

Rajab said during the fight, the two men were believed to be drunk before an argument broke out between them, which led to the stabbing.

The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. ― Bernama