PBB rep dares DAP to show what Pakatan has done to reclaim Sarawak rights

PBB information chief Datuk Idris Buang (pic) said to him, PH had failed miserably to deliver anything. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Idris Buan

KUCHING, Sept 18 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) information chief Datuk Idris Buang today challenged Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii to show proof that Pakatan Harapan (PH) had moved towards returning equality to Sarawak when it was in Putrajaya.

Idris was responding to Dr Yii’s argument criticism yesterday that PH’s successor Perikatan Nasional (PN) was delaying the return of Sarawak rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) with its announcement of a special Cabinet Council last Wednesday.

“To me, they had failed miserably to deliver anything,” Idris, who is also Muara Tuang assemblyman said.

He claimed PH had not acted on the issue after winning federal power in Election 2018 compared to the sincerity displayed recently by the PN government in the respect accorded the Sarawak government under the leadership of PBB president and Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg.

Idris cited the near RM3 billion payment in sales tax for 2019 from national oil company Petronas to Sarawak announced yesterday as proof of the new level of mutual respect between PN and the hornbill state.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Yii played down the special Cabinet council on MA63 announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Sibu on Malaysia Day.

Dr Yii said a similar Cabinet panel on MA63 was formed under PH, comprising the two chief ministers of Sabah and Sarawak, leaders from both states, legal experts, academic and activists.

The DAP lawmaker said the PH committee had reached an agreement on 17 out of 21 issues and were in the midst of discussing the position of Sarawak and Sabah as allies, state rights under Article 112 of the Federal Constitution, MA63 and Inter-Governmental Committee Report, state security and education.