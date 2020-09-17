Licence for bikes? Don’t add burden to sports activity, says minister

A man cycles on the blue bicycle path along Jalan Raja Laut in Kuala Lumpur January 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican has panned a proposal to license bicycles as a vehicle on public roads.

He called the proposal burdensome and a detriment to sporting in the country, adding that public feedback would be needed before any decision is made.

“I was told that the research for bicycle registration and number plates by MIROS never received the approval by the relevant ministry. Needs scrutiny.

“Don't add to the burden for the rakyat to be active in sports,” he tweeted late last night, and included a statement by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong denying plans to licence bicycles or issue them with number plates.

Saya dimaklumkan, kajian keperluan pendaftaran dan nombor plat untuk basikal MIROS tidak pernah mendapat persetujuan Menteri berkenaan. Perlu penelitian. Jangan tambah beban untuk rakyat aktif bersukan. Perlu libatkan suara ramai. pic.twitter.com/ZoEdt6AigU — Reezal Merican (@reezal_merican) September 16, 2020

Reezal’s tweet appears to be in response to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety’s proposal for bicycles to be licensed and issued registration plates to improve road safety as reported recently by Utusan Malaysia.

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Some backed the licensing suggestion, noting the increase of the two-wheelers on busy roads and even highways where the lightweight vehicles were exposed to great danger.

The Road Transport Department said on September 14 that it could not act against cyclists riding on public roads and highways as they were not on the list of taxable vehicles, clarifying that the lawful authorities were the local councils.