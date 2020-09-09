Umno lawyer Hafarizam’s money laundering case set for mention Oct 8

Lawyer Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 3, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — The Sessions Court here today set Oct 8 to mention the case of Umno legal adviser Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun who is facing three counts of money laundering, involving RM15 million, which he allegedly received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Judge Azura Alwi set the date after deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff requested a date to submit documents on the case.

He also informed the court that Mohd Hafarizam could not be in court today due to unavoidable circumstances.

“The defence had sent a letter to the court and there is no objection from the prosecution,” said Ishak.

Lawyer Datuk Hasnal Rezua Merican represented Mohd Hafarizam, 48.

On the first count, Mohd Hafarizam was charged with receiving RM7.5 million which was proceeds from unlawful activities through an AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated April 16, 2014 belonging to Najib, which was deposited into the account of his legal firm, Messrs.Hafarizam Wan & Aisha Mubarak.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre, Jalan Tun Ismail, here on April 17, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the proceeds from unlawful activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

For the second and third charge, Mohd Hafarizam was alleged to have received RM4 million and RM3.5 million, respectively, which were proceeds from unlawful activities through two cheques, dated Nov 7, 2014 and Jan 21, 2015, belonging to Najib which were deposited into the account of the same legal firm.

He was charged with committing the offences on Nov12, 2014 and Feb 12, 2015, respectively, at the same place.

The charges were made under Section 4(1)(b) of the same law which also provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the amount of the proceeds from unlawful activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty. — Bernama