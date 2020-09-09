Rina Harun absent from bankruptcy hearing over alleged failure to pay French firm

Sarl Novovision's lawyer Mark Ho is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on September 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Faced with possible bankruptcy proceedings over her alleged failure to pay a French-based production company, Datuk Seri Rina Harun was absent for today’s proceedings fixed for the judgment debtor summons at the High Court.

A judgment debtor summons is a summons issued by the court to be served on the judgment debtor to compel the person to appear in court to provide information about their assets and how they can be disposed of to settle the judgment debt.

Lawyer Mark Ho, who is representing Paris-based film production company Sarl Novovision, said Rina had cited several reasons for her absence after she was supposed to comply with the court order for the judgment debtor summons hearing.

“The minister couldn’t attend today because she indicated to court her bodyguard had passed away and Parliament is in session.

“The minister has also proposed settlement terms which I am not at liberty to say but I have been handed cheques as installment payment and on that basis the court granted another date on October 22 for the judgment debtor summons,” he told reporters when met here.

Rina was represented by lawyer Husain Mohd Razak.

According to the background of the case reported by a news portal yesterday, Rina, who was one of the directors of now-defunct companies Eurofine (M) Sdn Bhd, Fine Mobile Network Sdn Bhd and Fine TV Network Sdn Bhd, had purchased several comedy shows and documentaries from the Paris-based film production company between 2011 and 2013.

Rina and another company director, Ida Rahayu Md Noor, had in May 2014 entered into a guarantee agreement with Sarl Novovision that they would personally and jointly undertake all liabilities of the companies.

However, the companies were closed down between Dec 2013 and Aug 2015, respectively.

MORE TO COME