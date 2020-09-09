MARA sponsors 715 Malaysian students to pursue studies abroad this year

Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun said MARA is sponsoring a total of 715 students to pursue their studies abroad this year. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) is sponsoring a total of 715 students to pursue their studies abroad this year, said chairman Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun.

She said of the total, 558 students today participated in the MARA sponsored pre-departure programme.

These students who are pursuing various courses and majors in Bachelor’s, Master’s, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and Professional levels, were briefed and informed on study procedures, management and security affairs in their respective countries of study, she said.

Out of 558 students, 315 students are under the Youth Talent Programme (YTP), World Top Universities (56 students); Graduate Excellence Programme (130 students), Professional Programme (36 students) and IPMA Excellence Students Programme (IESP) (21 students).

“This year, the government has allocated RM2 billion for the MARA education. Of this amount, RM706 million is for overseas sponsorship and the remaining allocation is for domestic sponsorship. MARA is targeting 50,000 students who will benefit from this sponsorship programme,” she said in a statement here today.

Azizah said the pre-departure programme this time was held in collaboration with various government agencies such as Wisma Putra, Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), Education Sponsorship Division (BPP) and MARA Finance Division (BKW).

At the MARA Sponsored pre-departure programme, students were briefed on safety and welfare issues during their stay abroad.

The placement of the new MARA-sponsored students by country is United Kingdom 404 students, Ireland (53 students), Russia (29 students), South Korea (22 students), Australia (19 students), Canada (six students), Spain (seven students) , Netherlands (seven students), the United States (five students), Germany (three students), New Zealand, Japan and Denmark one student each.

Azizah also advised all students to carry good attitude and identity as Malaysians and maintain the good name of the family, religion, country and MARA.

Meanwhile, Azizah said all the sponsored students need to get at least 30 best position in the world based on the QS World University Rankings.

She said that this year, MARA-sponsored students also managed to get a place in world-renowned institutions such as the University of Cambridge (nine students), the University of Oxford (six), Imperial College London (36), King’s College London (32) and London School Of Economics and Political Science (15).

The students will leave for their studies this month in stages starting next week. — Bernama