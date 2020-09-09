MACC arrests Perak Umno deputy chief over misappropriation of funds from disabled group

Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad said the man who is chairman of an association for the disabled in Perak, was detained when he came to record his statement at their office in Meru on September 3. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

IPOH, Sept 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a 61- year-old man to assist investigations into allegations of misappropriation of funds of over RM500,000.

Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad said the man who is chairman of an association for the disabled in Perak, was detained when he came to record his statement at their office in Meru, here on September 3.

“We received a report that the man had allegedly transferred over RM500,000 of the association funds into his personal account,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Mohd Fauzi said the man would be released on bail tomorrow but the investigation would continue under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for abuse of power.

It is learned that the man is an Umno division deputy chief in the state. — Bernama