Ismail Sabri: 221 arrested for RMCO violations yesterday; 118 offenders caught in nightclubs, pubs

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Police yesterday arrested 221 people for violating the recovery movement control order (MCO) regulations, with 118 of them caught in night entertainment spots, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister said 212 of those arrested were issued compounds, while eight were remanded and one person released on police bail.

“Among the offences that breached the MCO regulations include activities at nightclubs or pubs (118 cases), failure to prepare or provide equipment needed for contact tracing (34 cases), concerning physical distancing (43 cases), failure to wear a face mask (18 cases), one case of failure to follow quarantine orders, five cases of operating beyond the permitted time, and two arrests of illegal immigrants,” Sabri said in a statement today.

The arrests follow 61,462 checks conducted by the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), which involved 13,769 personnel.

Since the mandatory quarantine rule was reinforced on July 24, Ismail said a total of 25,688 individuals have crossed borders into the country and have been stationed at 78 designated quarantine centres nationwide.

“From that total, a total of 10,390 individuals are currently undergoing mandatory quarantine, while 68 of them have been sent to hospital for treatment.

“A total of 15,230 individuals have since been discharged and allowed home,” he said.

Ismail added that 24 total arrests were made across the country yesterday involving 61 illegal immigrants and five suspected traffickers as part of authorities’ efforts at beefing up the security at the country’s borders.

The checks also involved examination of 24,972 vehicles, which yielded 11 arrests for various immigration related offences.