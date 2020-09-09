All key Perikatan leaders present for rally in Sabah to unveil flag, logo

(From left) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Datuk Jahid Jahim, Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan dan Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan wave the Perikatan Nasional flag in Kota Kinabalu September 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 9 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) tonight made history when its maiden rally was attended by all key leaders and supporters of its component parties in Sabah.

Held at the Sabah International Convention Centre here, it also saw the unveiling of the PN flag and logo.

Present were Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Hajiji Noor, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Parti Maju Sabah (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim.

Speaking at the event, PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said he was impressed to see many PN supporters at the rally which showed that the PN coalition was well-received by the people of Sabah.

“There is no party (coalition) in Sabah that is new yet managed to gather as many to join forces. Our team is a strong team. Together, we will ensure this state will be led by our team.

“Therefore, we need to unite and work together to face the Sabah state election (PRN). We need to have solidarity to jointly take over the Sabah government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji in his speech said he wanted all PN leaders to be united and work together in facing the Sabah state election this time to ensure that the fight to take over the Sabah government is successful.

“What is important, we arrange the distribution of seats well. If we fight, we will face problems. Therefore, we need to take this opportunity to unite in PN. We need to change the state government because we want Sabah to be on the same wavelength with the federal government. We want to protect Sabah’s security,” he said.

In his speech, Jeffrey assured that he would continue to support and stand firm in PN.

“I stand here today because I support PN. Sometimes I make noise because I want to express the people’s concern and for the first time, I believe the leadership in Kuala Lumpur led by PN is fair and respects the rights of the people of Sabah. That is why I support PN.

“In the Sabah state election, we need to fight as a team. Our team needs to be strong against the opponent. I am confident that the government under PN will be supported by the people and will win in the Sabah state election on Sept 26,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yong said PN would bring new hopes to Malaysians in Sabah. — Bernama