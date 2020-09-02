PM-nominated Rais Yatim appointed Dewan Negara President after straight fight with PKR’s Yusmadi

Tan Sri Rais Yatim is sworn in as the new Dewan Negara Speaker at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur on September 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Tan Sri Rais Yatim has been appointed Dewan Negara President today, after winning a straight fight against Senator Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff from PKR.

Rais, who was nominated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, won with 45 votes against Yusmadi’s 19.

Two others had been nominated yesterday for the post, Parti Warisan’s Datuk Theodore Douglas Lind and Umno’s Datuk Seri Muhammad Ali Mohammad. However, when it came time for the vote, the senators were asked to choose Rais or Yusmadi.

Rais’ candidacy was earlier disputed by Senator Nga Hock Cheh, who argued that it was not valid as the former was nominated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is not a member of the senate.

Nga cited the Dewan Negara’s Standing Orders and the Federal Constitution to further argue that Muhyiddin cannot participate in the process.

However, Deputy Yang di-Pertua Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abdul Samad pointed out that the Meeting Orders did not state that only senators can nominate candidates for the Yang di-Pertua’s post.

His view was supported by de facto Law Minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, who said that while Muhyiddin cannot vote in the selection, but he can nominate anyone who is willing to serve, provided that notification is given two days before the Dewan Negara convenes.

Senator First Admiral (Rtd) Mohamad Imran Abd Hamid also disputed Rais’ nomination, but was cut off by Abdul Halim before he could argue further.

Senator Liew Chin Tong proposed the appointment of the Yang di-Pertua to be postponed to next Monday for a smoother process.

But Abdul Halim decided to call a vote in writing since there was more than one candidate.

The entire process went without a hitch, barring a moment when Mohamad Imran abruptly proposed the ballot papers be revealed so that all present could see the numbers for each candidate. His idea was immediately shot down by Abdul Halim.

Rais was also sworn in today as the new senate president and pledged to defend the Constitution during his tenure.

In his inaugural speech, Rais called on the senators to serve and fulfill their roles to the country.

“Though this marks the first time in this august body’s 64 years of history in which a candidate nominated by the prime minister has been disputed, even so this does not mean we cannot be united in carrying out our duties,” he said.

Rais thanked his predecessor Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran whose tenure ended on June 22, and Abdul Halim for facilitating the process.

“As one body we must continue to struggle onwards. The senators here represent the very best in their professional fields, be it agriculture, trade, culture, science, among others.

“Thus all senators must be mindful of the burden they shoulder, and unfailingly preserve both for the sake of their duties but also for the nation and Constitution,” he said.

Rais, who was formerly a veteran Umno member for decades and served in various capacities including Negri Sembilan mentri besar, minister of information, communications and culture, and minister of foreign affairs, left Barisan Nasional after the 14th general election in 2018 and joined Bersatu as one of its supreme council members.