Public sanitation operations to continue during RMCO, says deputy minister

Personnel from the Fire Department carry out disinfection operations at Mydin Mall in Meru March 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will continue to conduct public sanitation operations throughout the recovery movement control order (RMCO) which has been extended until December 31, says Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib

“The focus will be on areas that have recorded Covid-19 cases,” he told reporters after the ministry-level 2020 National Day celebration held at the JBPM headquarters here today.

He said as of yesterday, a total of 9,792 public sanitation operations had been carried out involving 12,914 premises nationwide, which include business centres, government buildings, residential areas, public places and supermarkets.

At today’s ceremony, Ismail also welcomed back Mohd Fakhrul Munir Mohd Isa, 38, an instructor from the Central Region Malaysian Fire and Rescue Academy who completed a charity solo cycling expedition around the Peninsula, raising RM27,144 for the JBPM welfare fund.

Mohd Fakhrul Munir began his 2,400-km solo ride on August 6, and visited 105 fire stations en route. — Bernama