New Covid-19 cluster detected aboard ship in Port Dickson, four found positive

Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020. The ship has a history of travel from Singapore and 34 of its crewmates were tested for Covid-19 upon reaching Malaysia on August 28. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — A new Covid-19 cluster has been found in Bunga, Port Dickson in the state of Negri Sembilan aboard a ship.

The ship has a history of travel from Singapore and 34 of its crewmates were tested for Covid-19 upon reaching Malaysia on August 28.

Four of its crew members were found positive for Covid-19, another six were negative while the remaining 24 are still awaiting their results, according to a statement from Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

“The positive cases here involve two Malaysians and two non-Malaysians. All four were initially asymptomatic so they were quarantined in a hospital in Selangor.

“Once they tested positive, they were transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

“As such, there is no risk of infection for the community as it is an imported cluster that remains isolated aboard a ship.”

He added that disinfection and preventative measures are being carried out on the vessel while the authorities investigate the source of the infection.

Malaysia added six new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of infected to 9,340. One fatality was also reported, bringing the country’s death toll to 127.