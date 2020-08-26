GPS out to familiarise voters with logo ahead of Sarawak state poll, says PBB Women chief

A boy waves a Barisan Nasional flag at the roadside near his home in Sungai Limau. — Picture by KE Ooi

MIRI, Aug 26 — The Sarawak government will be using the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) logo to replace the one depicting Barisan Nasional (BN)’s dacing (scale) symbol in the next state election.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women chief Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah says the GPS logo is being made known to the voters so that they would not be confused by the absence of the BN logo, which is more familiar to them, especially the older voters.

“We want to explain to the people, especially the older voters, that we will be using GPS logo now and not the dacing symbol,” she told reporters after visiting the hydroponic farm run by double amputee Ng Sze Liang, at Tudan Desaras, Phase 6 here yesterday.

Fatimah, who holds the portfolio of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Ministry in the Sarawak Cabinet, called upon PBB Women members to go the ground and make the GPS logo more known to the people.

She said PBB had also set up a social media group to reach out to young voters.

Earlier, Fatimah met up with members of Miri Zone PBB Women — comprising Bekenu, Lambir, Pujut, Piasau and Senadin branches — to discuss the preparations for the next state election.

During her visit to Ng’s house, Fatimah commended the double-amputee for not letting his disability to stop him from earning a living for his family.

“He is a good example for other individuals with special needs to follow.”

Ng used to earn about RM200 per month from selling his produce, but with the recent grant received from the government meant to enhance his hydroponic farming, he should be able to double his income. — Borneo Post Online