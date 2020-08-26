Chief Secretary of the Government hands over Jalur Gemilang to Public Service Dept to further boost Merdeka celebration

The Jalur Gemilang is seen along the road in Kuala Lumpur August 20, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The handing over of the Jalur Gemilang to the Public Service Department (JPA) today was symbolic in spurring on the National Month celebration this year among the civil servants.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) secretary-general Datuk Suriani Ahmad said the symbolic event was a part of the [email protected] Merdeka programme which was launched today in conjunction with the National Day celebration and Wave the Jalur Gemilang with the civil servants.

The national flag was handed over by the Chief Secretary of the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali to the JPA director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman at Dataran Putra here.

“The programme was organised by the Department of Information (JaPen) aimed at boosting the spirit of patriotism and love for the country among the community, especially the civil servants,” she said after the launch of the programme, here, today.

Suriani said other activities in the programme included the flagging off of the Merdeka Info on Wheels (IOW) convoy consisting of 44 vehicles of ministries, government departments, and agencies to stimulate the celebration and instill patriotism among the people.

“The convoy will move around Putrajaya in the effort to encourage civil servants and the society to wave the Jalur Gemilang at their respective government buildings, residential premises, and vehicles,’’ she said.

She said various activities were implemented in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19, which included physical distancing, recording body temperature and registration through the MySejahtera application.

On the F.A.S.T.E.R (flat, agile, streamlined, tech-enabled, efficient and resilient) principle which was emphasised by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Suriani said it acted as a guide to the civil servants in performing their official duties with integrity, honesty and efficiency.

“The message by (Mohd Zuki) is important to ensure the government’s efforts and policies can be delivered for the convenience of the people. We have to make sure whatever service provided, must be efficient,” she added. — Bernama