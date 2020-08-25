Tabung Haji: Late annual report due to complex rehabilitation, restructuring plan

Tabung Haji. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The delay in the presentation of the Pilgrims Fund Board or Tabung Haji (TH) 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements was due to the rehabilitation and restructuring plan implemented by the previous government.

TH in a statement today said, as it was a complex matter which had never been done before, the audit process by the National Audit Department took quite some time, causing delays in the presentation of the report.

TH explained that though the qualified audit certificate from the Auditor General was issued on November 21, 2019, the agency had to go through the normal process in getting comments from the relevant government agencies.

“These comments were obtained on December 19 last year and submitted to the then Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), to be presented at the Cabinet meeting, before it could be tabled in Parliament.

“However, the 2018 Annual Report and Financial Statements (audited) could not be presented as the Parliament session ended on December 19 last year,” the statement said.

TH said the report was later scheduled to be tabled at the parliamentary session in March, but could not be done due to the change of government and the adjournment of the Dewan Rakyat session during the movement control order.

Therefore, according to the statement, the report could only be tabled in Parliament after being approved at the Cabinet meeting on August 14 and presented today.

For the 2019 Annual Report and Financial Statements, the auditing process is still ongoing and will only be tabled at the Cabinet meeting after the audit is completed.

Members of the public who wish to obtain more information on TH Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year 2018 (audited), visit TH’s official website at www.tabunghaji.gov.my. — Bernama