Penang ferry service up and running again

Passengers take in the view aboard a ferry as it makes a crossing from the Penang island to the mainland October 3, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 25 — The Penang ferry resumed its service at 6am this morning while continuing to provide shuttle bus services.

In a statement issued late last night, Rapid Ferry said one of its ferries, Pulau Angsa, was repaired and operational from today.

“Commuters can now use the ferry service at 40-minute intervals,” it said.

The ferry operator will continue to provide alternative transportation services as only one ferry is operational for now.

Five shuttle buses will continue to ply Penang Sentral in Butterworth and the Weld Quay Terminal during peak hours.

The other ferry, Pulau Undan, is expected to be operational by August 27, it added.

Repair work for Pulau Undan is still underway as special replacement parts are needed.

“We will try to expedite the repair process,” the ferry operator said.

The two remaining ferries, Pulau Talang and Pulau Kapas, ceased operations about a month ago.

Rapid Ferry claimed that both ferries were in need of serious engine maintenance and repair work.

“The repair process might take around six weeks as we had to order specific replacement parts from Sweden and Ireland,” the statement said.

Rapid Ferry apologised to commuters for the inconvenience caused over the past few days.

The ferry service was suspended yesterday following engine problems with its vessels.

Rapid Ferry explained that engine issues on board Pulau Angsa and Pulau Undan were identified at 1.30am on August 24 during routine maintenance.

The operator issued a notice at 6am on the same day.

Rapid Ferry also provided free alternative shuttle bus services from 6.30am and placed 20 officers on standby at the Raja Tun Uda Terminal and Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal.

A total of 10 shuttle buses, at a 10- to 20-minute frequency, transported passengers between Penang Sentral and Weld Quay.

Today, the five shuttle bus services will be available until 9.30am from Butterworth and until 10.10am from Weld Quay.