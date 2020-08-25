Melaka plans to create new economic corridor worth RM100b, says CM

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state government is planning to create a new economic corridor to attract high-impact investments, to be known as the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone or M-Wez worth about RM100 billion. — Picture via Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, Aug 25 — The Melaka state government is planning to create a new economic corridor to attract high-impact investments, to be known as the Melaka Waterfront Economic Zone or M-Wez worth about RM100 billion.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the state’s new economic landmark is an incentive to be implemented by the private sector as well as the government, covering 20km of reclaimed coastal land.

“M-Wez will comprise the Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP) as the oil and gas industry services hub, the Tanjung Bruas Port as the container port and Melaka Gateway as the Melaka International Cruise Terminal (MICT).

“We will also have a High-Speed Rail (HSR) station serving the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore route to promote the corridor’s economic development,” he told a media conference after launching a Melakaku Maju Jaya seminar at the Melaka International Trace Centre here today.

He said M-Wez is one of the development projects under Melaka’s comprehensive development plan comprising short-, medium- and long-term plans covering the period from 2020 to 2035.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said Melaka aims to be the first state in the country to have all its local authorities on the Happiest Cities list. Currently, only Melaka city and Jasin, as well as the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ), are on the list, and the state government hopes the Alor Gajah Municipal Council (MPAG) will follow suit.

Melaka has four local authorities — the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB), and the municipal councils of Jasin (MPJ), Hang Tuah Jaya (MPHTJ) and Alor Gajah (MPAG).

Bernama reported on June 3 that Melaka city and Jasin were named to the list of the 10 Happiest Cities in Malaysia in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness 2020 celebrations, based on the Malaysian National Happiness Index 2020 study conducted by the Urban and Rural Planning Department. — Bernama