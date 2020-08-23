Kiandee as VP shows Bersatu recognition’s of non-Muslim Bumiputera, says Sabah Bersatu info chief

Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee answering media inquiries after officiating the Bukit Gantang Food Industry Mini Carnival 2020 in Bukit Gantang, August 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 23 — When the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today announced that Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee had been elected as one of three party vice-presidents, it clearly demonstrated its openness to and recognition of non-Muslim Bumiputera.

Sabah Bersatu information chief Khairul Firdaus Akhbar said that the election result was a clear indication of the party’s commitment to serve as a platform for all Bumiputera regardless of ethnic background, religious beliefs or regional factors.

He said that the election of Kiandee, who came from the Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) community, was a reflection of the inclusiveness of Bersatu as a platform for all Bumiputera and Malaysians as a whole.

“This can be seen through the results for the election of the third highest position in the party, namely the vice-president post.

“He (Kiandee) who is Beluran Bersatu Division chief obtained the highest number of votes at 84 per cent of the total votes,” he said in a statement, here today.

Khairul Firdaus said that a total of 19,594 out of 23,438 total delegates who voted nationwide had elected Kiandee as one of the three Bersatu vice-presidents.

Meanwhile, he also said that Tangga Batu Bersatu Division chief Datuk Datuk Rafiq Naizamohideen, who had also been elected as one of the vice-presidents, reflected the commitment of party members to young people.

Rafiq, 34, received votes and trust from the majority of Bersatu delegates representing his age group, he said. — Bernama