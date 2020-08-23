Malay Mail

Kiandee as VP shows Bersatu recognition’s of non-Muslim Bumiputera, says Sabah Bersatu info chief

Sunday, 23 Aug 2020 08:51 PM MYT

Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee answering media inquiries after officiating the Bukit Gantang Food Industry Mini Carnival 2020 in Bukit Gantang, August 9, 2020. — Bernama pic
KOTA KINABALU, Aug 23 — When the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today announced that Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee had been elected as one of three party vice-presidents, it clearly demonstrated its openness to and recognition of non-Muslim Bumiputera.

Sabah Bersatu information chief Khairul Firdaus Akhbar said that the election result was a clear indication of the party’s commitment to serve as a platform for all Bumiputera regardless of ethnic background, religious beliefs or regional factors.

He said that the election of Kiandee, who came from the Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) community, was a reflection of the inclusiveness of Bersatu as a platform for all Bumiputera and Malaysians as a whole.

“This can be seen through the results for the election of the third highest position in the party, namely the vice-president post.

“He (Kiandee) who is Beluran Bersatu Division chief obtained the highest number of votes at 84 per cent of the total votes,” he said in a statement, here today.

Khairul Firdaus said that a total of 19,594 out of 23,438 total delegates who voted nationwide had elected Kiandee as one of the three Bersatu vice-presidents.

Meanwhile, he also said that Tangga Batu Bersatu Division chief Datuk Datuk Rafiq Naizamohideen, who had also been elected as one of the vice-presidents, reflected the commitment of party members to young people.

Rafiq, 34, received votes and trust from the majority of Bersatu delegates representing his age group, he said. — Bernama

