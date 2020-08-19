Perak police warn personnel to not post photos of completed Slim postal ballots

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain speaks to reporters at the Sungai Senam PSP Unit 5 Marching Field in Ipoh August 19, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 19 — Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain today warned personnel voting early for the August 25 Slim by-election not to photograph their postal ballots for social media.

He acknowledged that posting images unmarked ballots was not an offence but said some may inadvertently publish those they have already used.

“However, when the voters marked the ballot papers and decided to show it publicly then it is an offence as the vote is secret,” he told a press conference at the Sungai Senam PSP Unit 5 Marching Field here.

Razarudin said sharing or exposing marked ballots was an offence under Section 19 (8) of the Election (Conduct of Election) Regulations 1981.

He said a reminded will be issued to voting police personnel and said action will be taken if they still proceed to publish marked ballots.

A total of 78 postal ballots for the Slim by-election were issued on Sunday to election workers and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel, overseas absent voters (two) and one for a Malaysian abroad.

Separately, Razarudin also said that there have not been complaints about provocation involving the three candidates, after which he commended them for their professionalism so far.

“We also remind the candidates to remind their supporters to not create any provocations and maintain the campaigns in a peaceful and calm manner,” he said.

The candidates who are contesting were Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, newly-formed Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s (Pejuang) Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, and independent candidate Santharasekaran Subramaniam, 44.

The by-election is being held following the death of its four-term assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib on July 15.