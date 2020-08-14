MOH: Source of Covid-19 infections in Kurau, Meranti and Tawar clusters yet to be detected

The ministry said early investigations showed the infections did not originate from the Sivagangga cluster. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it is still determining the source of infections that led to three new clusters in Kurau, Meranti and Tawar.

On its social media accounts, the ministry said early investigations showed it did not originate from the Sivagangga cluster.

In Kurau, Perak, the first case was reported on August 7, while the Meranti cluster in Putrajaya had its first case reported on July 31. Tawar had its first case reported on August 12.

“The first case in Muda, Case 9,114, was a policeman. Today’s new positive case was his colleague,” health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

“Up to today, 124 of those who had close contact with the policeman have been screened. Two were found positive, seven negative and the remaining 117 are awaiting their results.

“All those who are infected are locals and we are conducting disinfection at several locations that we have identified as well as taking necessary precautions. The cause of these infections is still under investigation.”

As for the Tawar cluster, Case 9,129 has been admitted to Penang Hospital from a private clinic but the case is still registered in Kedah.

Up till today, 261 individuals from this cluster have been screened and 21 were found to be Covid-19 positive.

Out of 156 screening tests in Kedah, 20 were positive, 77 negative and 59 are still awaiting their results.

In Penang, 105 screenings have been conducted. One came back positive, 75 negative and 29 are still awaiting their results.