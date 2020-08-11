KTMB introducing new online ticketing system Aug 17

A commuter wearing a face mask is pictured at the KL Sentral public transportation hub in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will introduce a new online ticketing system from Aug 17.

KTMB chief executive officer, Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal said the new system, known as KTMB Integrated Ticketing System (KITS), was aimed at increasing online ticket sales by being more efficient and secure, and also at reducing congestion at the counters.

“We realise our previous problem of high traffic due to too many online users at any one time.

“As such, we want to avoid the problem by using ‘cloud’ technology, to ease buying of tickets at the counters or via online at home,” he told reporters after the KTM Komuter and Electric Train Service (ETS) Anniversary celebration at KL Sentral, here, today.

In line with the celebration, free tickets will be given to the first 25 passengers at all KTM Komuter stations in Klang Valley on Aug 25.

“Prizes comprising free ETS tickets will also be given to winners of the Komuter and ETS Anniversary Congratulatory Message Video Contest, which ended yesterday,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Kamarulzaman said KTM Komuter had been serving the people for 25 years while this year is the tenth anniversary of the ETS service.

“Starting with the route between Rawang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur on Aug 3, 1995, the government back then decided to give free (Komuter) service for 11 days to the people.

“Its service operation seven days a week for 25 years, has enabled over 742 million passengers to reach their destinations,” he said, adding that KTM Komuter was the first electric train introduced in the country.

Meanwhile, since it was launched in 2010 between Kuala Lumpur and Ipoh, the ETS has carried more than 23 million passengers.

“Its operation now covers Ngeri Sembilan, Melaka, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis,” he said. — Bernama