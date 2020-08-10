Three Perlis assemblymen ordered by state assembly speaker to go for Covid-19 screening

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, Aug 10 — Three Perlis assemblymen whose constituencies are near areas placed under the targeted enhanced movement control order (TEMCO) have been ordered to undergo Covid-19 screening before they can be allowed to attend the State Assembly sitting tomorrow.

The order was issued by Perlis State Assembly Speaker Datuk Hamdan Bahari to the Sanglang, Guar Sanji and Simpang Empat assemblymen.

Hamdan said TEMCO has been enforced in Kampung Tanah Timbul and Kampung Kuala Sanglang, both in the Sanglang state constituency and are near to the Guar Sanji and Simpang Empat state constituencies.

“The assemblymen of the three constituencies have been asked to present themselves at the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) this morning to do the swab test for Covid-19 before they can be allowed to attend the State Assembly sitting tomorrow,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the assemblymen would be allowed to attend the sitting if they tested negative for Covid-19.

“The move is taken to avoid the spread of Covid-19 and as a preventive measure for all those that will be involved at the State Assembly sitting tomorrow,” he added.

Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail is scheduled to open the State Assembly sitting tomorrow.

As of yesterday, Perlis has recorded 30 Covid-19 positive cases, with 11 of them related to the persons under investigation (PUI) of the Sivagangga cluster in Napoh, Kubang Pasu, Kedah. — Bernama