Report: Dr Mahathir’s new party set to announce Slim by-election candidate on Aug 12

Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general Marzuki Yahya (pic) said that the candidate who has already been decided will be announced by Dr Mahathir on August 12. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — The newly formed Malay-based party by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will announce its candidate for the Slim by-election in Perak on Wednesday.

Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) secretary-general Marzuki Yahya told Malaysiakini that the candidate who has already been decided will be announced by Dr Mahathir on August 12.

“The candidate has already been identified. Tun (Dr Mahathir) will make the announcement on August 12 at the Slim constituency.

“The place and time will be announced soon,” he told Malaysiakini.

Last Friday, president of the new party Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said that its candidate will contest as an independent in the Slim by-election if the party does not manage to get registered in time.

On July 31, Pakatan Harapan (PH) said that it will give way to Dr Mahathir’s group which was formerly known as ‘Bersatu Blackout’ to contest in the by-election.

Umno is also expected to name its candidate on August 12, three days before Nomination Day.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the date of the by-election for August 29.

EC acting chairman Azmi Sharom also announced that nominations will take place on August 15, with early voting on August 25.

The Slim seat fell vacant after its assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, 59, from Umno died of a heart attack at Bentong Hospital in Pahang on July 15.

During the 14th general election, Khusairi secured a 2,183 majority to win the Slim state seat by defeating the Bersatu and PAS candidates.