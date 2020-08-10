M. Noor Azman is new Youth and Sports Ministry sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 10 — Youth and Sports Ministry deputy secretary-general (Management) Datuk M. Noor Azman Taib has been appointed the ministry’s new secretary-general effective today, announced Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

M Noor Azman, 49, replaces Datuk Dr Waitchalla RRV Suppiah, who went on mandatory retirement.

“I have full confidence in his qualifications, experience and knowledge, as well as his credibility, in achieving the ministry’s vision,” Mohd Zuki said in a statement today.

M Noor Azman, who has served in the civil service for 24 years, has extensive experience in economics, development and management, and had also held the position of deputy secretary-general (Planning and Development) in the Federal Territories Ministry. — Bernama