Warnings first, then fines for smoking, drinking violations in S’gor parks

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam April 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Aug 9 — Individuals found smoking or drinking in public playgrounds in Selangor will first be issued warnings and advice during a three-month grace period after which fines will be issued for the same offences.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the move to warn offenders was an educational approach and would be implemented for a period of three months to allow the public to get accustomed with the ban.

He said the ban on smoking and drinking in public playgrounds was effective from July 30 through a circular issued by the Selangor State Secretary.

“We will implement the ban on smoking and drinking in public parks much like the implementation of the smoking ban in food premises and restaurants.

“This is because the ban involves many things including how enforcement methods will be implemented. However, if there are still those who violate the ban in public playgrounds after that, they can be fined up to RM1,000 as stipulated in the Selangor local councils park by-law,” he said at a press conference today.

Earlier, Amirudin launched state-level Public Parks Anti-Drinking and Smoking Campaign here.

State Local Government, Public Transport and New Village Development Committee chairman, Ng Sze Han said the ban on smoking and drinking in public parks was made after the state government approved the amendment to the Selangor Local Councils Park By-Law 2005.

At the same time, Amirudin also expressed the readiness of the state government to consider other public areas to further expand the ban campaign as well working with the State Education Department to provide exposure on the matter to students. — Bernama