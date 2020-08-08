Azmin to Sabahans: Elect state govt that shares same aspirations with federal

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said Sabahans should choose a government with the same 'spirit' as the federal government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KOTA KINABALU, Aug 8 — Sabahans were urged today to elect a state government that shares the same aspirations as its federal counterpart to ensure state development plans run smoothly.

Perikatan Nasional Information Chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, in making this call, said this was important so that federal policies can be implemented more effectively at both state and grassroots level.

Azmin, who is Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry, said a state administration would need to have good ties with the Federal Government, adding that the people, therefore, should reject a non-functional state government that only wants to play politics.

“Of course we want a state government that respects and carries the federalism spirit. Ties between both state and federal are important as there are provisions in the constitution that need support from the federal government. The state election is the best opportunity (to achieve this),” he told reporters at a Sabah Bersatu luncheon and gathering here today.

Also present were Bersatu Information Chief Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin, who is also Senior Minister and Education Minister, Sabah Bersatu Chief Hajiji Noor and Sabah Bersatu secretary Datuk Dr Ronald Kiandee, who is also Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries.

Mohamed Azmin said the change in federal government early this year needs the backing and cooperation of the state government.

When asked, he also said that former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to set up a new political party was his democratic right. — Bernama