Applications for cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore to open Monday

The Reciprocal Green Lane facility would allow short-term visits from Singapore. — Reuters pic PUTRAJAYA, Aug 8 — Applications for cross-border travel between Malaysia and Singapore will be open beginning Monday (Aug 10).

Immigration Department (JIM) director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud in a statement today said foreigners living in Singapore who wished to enter Malaysia for a short period of time for official purposes and business dealings could do so through the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) facility.

“RGL also applies to Singaporeans who want to enter Malaysia for business purposes for a short period,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said all Singaporeans and permanent residents of Singapore who have a Long Term Social Visit Pass (PLSJP) to work and conduct business may enter Malaysia through the Periodical Commuting Arrangement (PCA) facility.

“To use the RGL and PCA facilities, all foreign visitors need to apply through the MyTravelPass (MTP) system via online at ‘http://www.mtp.imi.gov.my’ beginning Aug 10,” he said.

Khairul Dzaimee said all foreign visitors were required to download the MySejahtera application and activate it on their mobile phones.

He said sponsors in the country would have to apply on behalf of foreign visitors intending to use the RGL facility via the MTP system.

“Meanwhile, for foreign visitors using PCA facility, their employers in the country need to make an application on their behalf through the MTP system,” he said.

According to Khairul Dzaimee, a complete guide on the application procedure and required documentation for RGL and PCA were available on the department’s official website at ‘www.imi.gov.my’ as well as the Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s website at ‘https://safetravel.ica .gov.sg’.

“JIM advises all foreign visitors and Malaysian citizens to always comply with the set directives and regulations and be aware of the latest announcements from government agencies on measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those who are defiant and fail to comply with the set Standard Operating Procedures (SOP),” he added. — Bernama