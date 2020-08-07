Suhaimi Sulaiman says quit as Bernama chairman over possible conflict with new job

Suhaimi says he quit in order to avoid possible conflict of interest with his new job. — Foto oleh Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Broadcast personality and media strategist Suhaimi Sulaiman said he resigned as the chairman of state news agency Bernama since he was offered another job that could have conflicting interests.

He declined to say what organisation he was joining but his admission of a possible conflict indicated that it was likely media-related.

“I quit in order to avoid possible conflict of interest with my new job,” Suhaimi told Malay Mail when contacted.

In a report by Bernama yesterday, Suhaimi said he has submitted the resignation letter to the agency’s board and Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Suhaimi took up the reins of the national news agency in April and resigned only four months into his one-year tenure.

Prior to that, he was the head of Astro Awani news channel.