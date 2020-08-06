Ismail Sabri: Chini by-election SOPs to be used in Slim, face mask mandatory

Voters queue up to cast their votes at Kelas Al-Quran dan Fardu Ain (KAFA) in Pekan July 4, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) used in the Chini by-election last month will be adapted in Slim, Perak.

In a statement this afternoon, Ismail said that in order to curb the spread of Covid-19, the use of face masks during campaigning would be mandatory since there would be crowds.

“Other guidelines will include allowing party operations centres to be opened during the election period, including polling day as long as they comply with the SOPs set by the Election Commission (EC).

“The operations centres will need to be registered with the EC in advance to facilitate the monitoring process,” he said.

Ismail, who is also the defence minister, said campaigning will only be allowed in enclosed areas.

“This is to facilitate and allow enforcement officers the process of monitoring and checking body temperature,” he said.

Ismail said the number of participants allowed during campaign events and ceramah will depend on the size of the venue but not more than 250 people at any one time.

He said the added rules for the by-election were issued based on the powers given under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act.

The Slim state seat in Perak fell vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman, Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, from a heart attack on July 15.

He was reported to have collapsed while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf and Country Resort and was rushed to Bentong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Election Commission has fixed nomination day on August 15, while early voting will be on August 25.

Polling day has been set for August 29.