Covid-19: Malaysia records 15 new cases, six of them linked to Sivagangga cluster

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during his daily Covid-19 update today in Putrajaya August 6, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Malaysia recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases today, including 10 local transmission cases and five that are imported.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the new cases, five were imported involving three Malaysians and two non-Malaysians.

He added that the others were local transmissions involving eight Malaysians and two non-Malaysians.

“The six local transmissions were linked to the Sivagangga cluster in Kedah, while two cases were found in Negri Sembilan, one from Kuala Lumpur and another from Labuan,” Dr Noor Hisham said in his daily Covid-19 update today.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that the six cases linked to the Sivagangga cluster were second-generation infections.

“One person was found to be a close contact to a family member who visited the nasi kandar eatery in Jitra, Kedah.

“The remaining five were family members who visited a location which has now been put under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kedah,” he said, adding that the health authorities are still investigating the source of the infection.

Dr Noor Hisham said with the new cases, the country now has a cumulative 9,038 confirmed cases in which 200 were active.

The death toll remains at 125.

He said 11 patients had recovered and were allowed to be discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 8,713.