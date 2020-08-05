Beirut blast: Malbatt 850-7 ready to provide humanitarian, disaster relief

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks to the media at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur, July 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Malaysian Battalion 850-7 (Malbatt 850-7) peacekeeping force is ready to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) if the commitment is required by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) following yesterday’s explosion incident in Beirut.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the peacekeepers have been in Lebanon since October last year to participate in the Unifil mission, and they are still continuing their routine operations under the UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

“The Malbatt 850-7 is always committed and ready for any duties and responsibilities in helping to maintain peace in the country.

“All the troops are safe, in high spirits, and not affected by the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

Affendi said the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is always keeping abreast of the latest developments and prepared in any events that require further action to be undertaken by the Malbatt team.

Affendi also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the incident.

At around midnight Malaysian time Tuesday, the Lebanese capital Beirut witnessed a fire followed by a massive blast at a warehouse at its port, where explosive material was believed to have been stored.

The blast triggered the widespread destruction across the city and left at least 70 people dead and more than 3,000 injured. — Bernama