Sarawak police dismantle drug lab in Miri, seize drugs worth RM1.3m

KUCHING, Aug 4 — The Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) has succeeded in dismantling a drug laboratory and seizing more than 17 kilogrammes of various drugs estimated to be worth RM1,330,740 in Miri, yesterday.

Sarawak Deputy Commissioner of Police, Datuk Dev Kumar M.M. Sree said a Narcotics police team led by ASP Jong Lak Kho raided a condominium in the city in northern Sarawak at about 8pm last night.

“A 43-year-old Malaysian Chinese man and a 28-year-old female Chinese national have been arrested. Investigations found that the suspects had used the condo as a mixing location for drugs,” he said in a statement here today.

The seized drugs comprised Ecstasy powder with a gross weight of 9,055 grammes (gm), 2,520 Ecstasy pills (756gm), ketamine (998gm), Eramin 5 powder (3,159.20gm), 11,000 Eramin 5 pills (3,140gm) and Syabu (233gm).

“Estimated value of the drugs seized is RM1,330,740. The male suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, while the female suspect was positive for ketamine,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the death penalty upon conviction. — Bernama