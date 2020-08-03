Proton offers financing package for fresh graduates

In a statement today, Proton said the campaign only requires a letter of employment or a month’s salary slip in order to qualify for a loan. — Picture courtesy of Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Proton Commerce Sdn Bhd, a company under the Proton Group, has announced a campaign that provides fresh graduates an opportunity to own their first car with low hire purchase (HP) loan rates.

In a statement today, Proton said the campaign only requires a letter of employment or a month’s salary slip in order to qualify for a loan, making it very accessible.

“Basic requirements for a customer include being a graduate (minimum qualification diploma), aged between 18 and 30 years, and have a job with a minimum salary of RM1,500. The offer will run until Dec 31, 2020, coinciding with the sales tax holiday currently being enjoyed by all Proton cars.

“The campaign is designed to help address the issues of mobility for those entering the job market. A key deterrent for this segment of buyers has often been the ability to obtain a HP loan without having the proof of income for three months, a common requirement for most HP loans,” it said.

Proton Commerce chief executive officer Mooi Fi Phang said the company is confident that this package will assist fresh graduates to own a car, as monthly repayments start from as low as RM239 per month.

“In today’s connected economy, mobility is important for young adults just entering the workforce. It provides a sense of empowerment and autonomy to these graduates,” he said. — Bernama