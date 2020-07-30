Covid-19: Ismail Sabri says matriculation colleges, teachers’ training institutes can reopen

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that the reopening is subject to strict compliance with health regulations, including social distancing practices in the dormitories. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The federal government is finally allowing matriculation and teachers’ training institutes (ILPs) to reopen after months of closure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that the reopening is subject to strict compliance with health regulations, including social distancing practices in the dormitories.

“The meeting has agreed with the proposal from the Education Ministry.

“The reopening of matriculation colleges and ILPs are subject to strict SOPs and guidelines which were agreed during the proposal tabling,” he said in a regular press briefing in Putrajaya that was also broadcast live.

The full health SOPs can be viewed on the websites of the National Security Council and the Education Ministry.

Malaysia ordered all non-essential sectors, including education, closed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic but has been lifting the shutters in stages.

Schools were able to reopen gradually from July 15, with classes for examination year students given priority. Universities have been given the greenlight to fully reopen in October.