Khalid Samad: Najib’s SRC conviction shows no room for kleptocracy in Malaysia Baharu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Malaysians no longer accepted the culture of corruption or a kleptocracy, Amanah communication director Khalid Abdul Samad said when commenting on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s conviction yesterday.

The PH administration collapsed in February and has since been replaced by a Perikatan Nasional government.

“Amanah congratulates Malaysians for their struggle in rejecting a kleptocrat which finally came to fruiting when Najib was convicted of corruption. This is the people’s victory, which would not have happened if they did not have the courage to change the government in 2018,” he said.

“Let this be a lesson to all that Malaysia Baharu will not stand for corruption or a kleptocracy even if its the most powerful being on earth,” he said in his statement today.

Khalid said many played a role in the political saga that saw Najib receiving 12 years’ imprisonment and fined RM210 million for misappropriating RM42 million from former 1MDB subsidiary, SRC International. The sentence was stayed pending appeal.

He credited PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as among the first to raise the alarm over the issue in 2012, along with others such as PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli and DAP’s Tony Pua who took up the matter later.

“Their efforts of bringing understanding to the people has been the catalyst to the people rejecting the kleptocracy,” he said.

He also said the 1MDB scandal led former Barisan Nasional leaders such as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to reject the coalition's government.

Muhyiddin has since partnered back with Umno and BN to become the prime minister of the PN government.

“Dr Mahathir, during his time as prime minister started the investigation and the prosecution process against Najib for fraud and breach of trust. These were among the promises made by Pakatan Harapan in its manifesto for GE14,” he said.

“We hope that Najib’s conviction is the start of more justice being served to the kleptocrats who robbed the country and its people,” he added.