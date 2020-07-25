Guan Eng arrives at MACC headquarters for second round of questioning

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya July 25, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 25 — Former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng have arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters here today for further questioning.

Lim, who is also Bagan MP arrived at 12.38pm, accompanied by his lawyer RSN Rayer.

Lim’s scheduled meeting with the MACC today comes after he was questioned by the anti-graft body last Wednesday (July 22) for nearly seven hours.

It was reported that MACC is questioning Lim in regards to the controversial plan by the Penang state government to build an undersea tunnel.

Last week, state news agency Bernama reported that Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin was summoned by the MACC, believed to be in relation with the Penang undersea tunnel project investigation.

Dr Afif, who was met by members of the media before entering the premises at about 2pm, was reported as saying that he was called up in his capacity as a state executive councillor from 2013 to 2020.

MACC investigators had also turned up at the office of the Penang government on July 3, where they recorded the statements of several exco members for their investigation into the state’s undersea tunnel project.

A source confirmed that a team of MACC officers visited the state government office at the Komtar building in George Town and interviewed Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy and Zairil Khir Johari, the State Exco for Flood Mitigation, Public Works and Utilities.

The MACC had also arrested former Penang Port Commission chairman Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam as part of its ongoing probe into the project.

Chew, former special officer to former chief minister Lim Guan Eng in 2012, is believed to be under investigation for alleged graft involving the undersea tunnel project that will connect the island to the mainland.