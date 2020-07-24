Husband of Malaysian YouTube sensation Pavithra claims trial for hitting her

Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra is seen at the Magistrate Court in Ipoh July 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 24 — The husband of Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra was charged again at the Sessions Court here this afternoon with hitting his wife on Tuesday.

The accused, M. Sugu, 29, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read in front of Judge Mohd Fauzi Mohd Nasir.

The former plantation labourer was accused of hitting his 28-year-old wife Pavithra using a handphone and a sickle which caused injuries to her lips, left cheek and right arm.

The father of two was accused of committing the offence at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s (HRPB) parking compound on July 21 between 4pm and 5pm.

He was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code and Section 326A of the same code for intentionally causing injury using weapons or other dangerous objects.

The said section carries a jail term of 20 years, or a fine, or caning, or two of any of the aforementioned, if convicted.

His wife Pavithra was also present in court today. The couple were seen speaking to each other before the proceeding began.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Waffy Ismail appeared for the prosecution while Sugu was represented by lawyer Mahinderjit Singh.

The court set RM5,000 bail and fixed August 17 for mention.

Earlier this morning, Sugu was charged in the same court with unlawful possession of a 26-inch sickle at the parking lot of HRPB’s Palliative Ward on Tuesday at around 6pm.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail RM10,000.



