Water supply fully restored in Klang, says Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Water supply which was disrupted following a burst pipe at Jalan Johan Setia and Jalan Langat in Klang last Monday has been completely restored at 9pm yesterday.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) head of corporate communications Elina Baseri said water supply in eight other areas in Kuala Langat will be restored in stages.

The areas are Sijangkang, Kampung Medan, Jalan Sijangkang Utama, Eco Sanctuary, Batu 9 Kebun Baru, Taman Perwira, Taman Seri Medan, Taman Sijangkang Jaya and Tropicana Aman, she said in a statement here last night.

“Air Selangor expects the full restoration of water supply by 6 am tomorrow. Water tankers have been mobilised to the affected areas,” she added.

Consumers can refer to Air Selangor Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts or its website at www.airselangor.com for enquiries and assistance. — Bernama